Should I move on?

Dear Annie: I have been with my boyfriend for 16 years. Until this year, we were very happy. We shared a home together and talked all the time. We had a healthy sex life. Our relationship was great. But when the pandemic happened, his 22-year-old daughter moved in. Since then, my world was turned upside-down.

She is rude to me and won't engage in conversation. It's like she pretends I'm not even there when she walks by. She doesn't clean up after herself. When I told him I wanted her to show me some respect and speak to me, he told me I needed to show her some respect.

Over the years, my partner has asked me to make some hard choices. At one time, my nephew had to move in with us for a few months. He insisted that my nephew pay rent even though we were living in the house I grew up in at the time. On another occasion, I let go of 30-year friendships because he didn't like my friends. Lastly, I gave up my home and moved into a house he bought without me seeing it.

He has asked me to make some sacrifices over the years, and I did because I love him. When I asked him to make one, he called me crazy and refused to do it.