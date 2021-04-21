Should exercise gain require pain?

Dear Doctor: In fitness circles, one often hears the saying, "No pain, no gain." But isn't pain the body's way of warning one to back off? Do you really need to push yourself to the point of pain for a good workout?

Dear Reader: You're correct on both points. The idea of "No pain, no gain," which actually dates back to the second century, became widely accepted as an exercise mantra at the start of the 1980s. That's when Jane Fonda's exercise video empire brought aerobics to the masses. (People of a certain age may also remember "Feel the burn," another popular phrase of the era.) And yes, the sensation of pain is part of the body's alert system. It instantly lets us know that something, somewhere, is amiss.

Elite athletes and hardcore fitness enthusiasts may continue to adhere to the "No pain, no gain" way of training. However, when the goal isn't breaking records or winning medals but rather the pursuit of good health, we think that a more moderate approach works best for the rest of us. When having this conversation with our own patients, we always refer to the part of the Hippocratic oath that states, "Do no harm."