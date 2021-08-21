Shooting your shot

Dear Annie: I know this awesome guy. Let's call him "Luke." We're both teens, and we see each other because our little sisters are best friends and our dads get along well. I really like Luke -- a lot. He's very polite, kind and funny. My problem is that I don't know if he feels the same way about me. There are times when I could almost swear that our feelings are mutual, but then he says or does something that makes me feel unsure. I really don't know what to think. Any advice that you have is appreciated. -- Confused About Feelings

Dear Confused: Shoot your shot! Ask him out. There's a very good chance he feels just as you do. And if not, he'll be flattered, and you can move on, knowing where you stand. Let us know how it goes.

Dear Annie: Regarding "Should I Let Go for My Own Sanity": She's in a crummy situation, to put it mildly, but maybe getting involved with some people who'd be a little more appreciative would make her feel better. Mentoring a student, reading to students, visiting with elderly people, whatever she might like -- she might get a little more appreciation and feel a little better. It doesn't change the situation with her sons, but she might see that their opinions aren't the only ones in the world. Just a suggestion. -- Sue M.