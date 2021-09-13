Shocking saga in Carolina

"Badly" doesn't cover it. Death, especially by violence, tends not to be coy. The police reports gave rise to questions in the papers, online and at about every Carolina dinner table from the coast to the foothills. "Wild" has been the only way to describe it.

We'd just about reached the point of wondering who would play the characters in the film version when things got even wilder: In a 72-hour period a weekend ago, Alex's law partners informed Alex that he was suspected of misusing firm funds (reportedly in the millions, according to The New York Times), and suggested he resign, which he did with "regret and sorrow," according to his lawyer.

Then, on Saturday, while allegedly changing a tire on his black Mercedes SUV on Salkehatchie Road near Varnville, S.C., Alex again called 911 and claimed that someone in a passing truck had shot him. Alex was airlifted to a Savannah, Ga., hospital and released with a "superficial" head wound. No charges have been filed.

On Monday, Alex declared that he had an addiction and checked into an undisclosed rehab center.

What?! Where? I checked with an attorney close to the case, who said: "If he's smart, he's in South America." Since that call, I've confirmed that he's in a clinic somewhere "in the South."