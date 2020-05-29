Sherwood tabbed as new women’s soccer coach at S.C. State

South Carolina State University department of athletics has announced the hiring of Melissa Sherwood as the new head coach for women’s soccer.

“I am very excited to be a part of the South Carolina State family, the Bulldog welcome has been a warm one and I am very much looking forward to my time here,” said Sherwood. "I would like to thank (director of athletics) Mr. (Stacy) Danley for entrusting me with the responsibility of leading the Lady Bulldog women’s soccer program to success.

"The vision for the program is an ambitious one, and one that I am determined to bring to fruition. “

Sherwood comes to SC State after spending four seasons as the head coach at Saint Peter’s University in Jersey City, New Jersey.

During the 2018 season Sherwood led her Lady Peacocks women’s soccer team to the highest MAAC finish in 20 years, a 7th-place ranking in the conference. The 2018 Peacocks posted the program's most MAAC wins (3) and points (10) since 1998.

Over the four seasons under Sherwood, the team improved their MAAC record each year from 0-9-1 (2016), to 1-8-1 (2017), to 3-6-1 (2018) and 3-13-1 (2019).