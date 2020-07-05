Sheriff: 2 dead, 8 hurt in South Carolina nightclub shooting

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

GREENVILLE — A shooting at a nightclub early Sunday left two people dead and eight wounded in South Carolina, a sheriff's official said.

Two Greenville County sheriff's deputies noticed a disturbance at Lavish Lounge just before 2 a.m., and saw a large crowd running out of the building, Sheriff Hobart Lewis said at a press conference. There was "active gunfire from inside the building," Lt. Jimmy Bolt said in an initial statement, and Lewis said all the shots were fired inside.

"I was in bed and all of a sudden you hear this 'Pow! Pow! Pow! Pow! Pow!,'" local resident Mike Riley told the Greenville News. Riley said he heard four or five shots. He said he's been worried about the club before Sunday morning's shooting — both about violence and whether the club is violating rules designed to slow the spread of the coronavirus. He wants it shut down. "It's a danger to everyone."

Lewis and Bolt initially said 12 people had been wounded — with at least four in critical condition, Lewis said — but Bolt told The Associated Press that two victims were likely counted twice in the confusion at the hospital.

No one was immediately taken into custody. Bolt told the AP that the sheriff's office was looking for two suspects, but couldn't provide names or descriptions.