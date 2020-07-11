Shepherd invited to U.S. Women’s Amateur Championship

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

CLEMSON - Clemson women’s golf member Ivy Shepherd was recently invited to play in the 120th U.S. Amateur Championship in Rockville, Maryland, at the Woodmont Country Club. Due to health concerns with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s field will be completely composed of exempt players based on a variety of exemption categories. The event will take place Aug. 3-9 as the 132 player-field competes for a chance at the title.

Shepherd is coming off a shortened sophomore season where she competed in all six tournaments and 18 rounds while leading the Tigers with a 72.44 stroke average, the fourth-best season average in Clemson history. The rising junior tied her career-best individual round in the second fall event of the season by shooting a five-under 65 at the Schooner Fall Classic, making her the only Clemson player to shoot 65 in a round each of the last two years.

Throughout the season, Shepherd was the best Clemson player in five of its six tournaments and had her score counted in 17 of the 18 rounds. She holds the Clemson career record for eagles (5), with three of them coming in the 2019-20 season, ranks third in school history in under-par rounds (15), and third in rounds at par-or-better (20).

