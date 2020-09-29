Shell named Executive Advisor of Dedication To Community

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Dedication To Community (D2C) has announced the addition of pioneer and innovator in player development and 2020 member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame Donnie Shell to the foundation as Executive Advisor to their rapidly growing sports division.

Shell, a South Carolina State University trustee, will join the national director of the D2C Sports Division, Lamonte Winston, in the proactive efforts to grow relationships between teams, athletes, law enforcement and community of all ages and sizes.

Shell, a five-time All-Pro selection as part of the legendary "Steel Curtain" defense of the Pittsburgh Steelers, left an even more impactful imprint on player development in professional sports during a 15 year post-playing career with the Carolina Panthers.

"Bringing one of the most respected voices and leaders on and off the field to D2C is an honor, and a privilege, as Donnie's trailblazing work, not just with athletes but with community leaders, is unparalleled," D2C Founder M. Quentin Williams said. "Pairing him with Lamonte and others who have built a reputation for excellence well beyond a field or a court is a dream come true for us as a service provider, and that combination is already paying dividends with action and engagement, which is needed much more than talk, not just now but well into the future.