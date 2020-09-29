Shell named Executive Advisor of Dedication To Community

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Dedication To Community (D2C) has announced the addition of pioneer and innovator in player development and 2020 member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame Donnie Shell to the foundation as Executive Advisor to their rapidly growing sports division.
Shell, a South Carolina State University trustee, will join the national director of the D2C Sports Division, Lamonte Winston, in the proactive efforts to grow relationships between teams, athletes, law enforcement and community of all ages and sizes.
Shell, a five-time All-Pro selection as part of the legendary "Steel Curtain" defense of the Pittsburgh Steelers, left an even more impactful imprint on player development in professional sports during a 15 year post-playing career with the Carolina Panthers.
"Bringing one of the most respected voices and leaders on and off the field to D2C is an honor, and a privilege, as Donnie's trailblazing work, not just with athletes but with community leaders, is unparalleled," D2C Founder M. Quentin Williams said. "Pairing him with Lamonte and others who have built a reputation for excellence well beyond a field or a court is a dream come true for us as a service provider, and that combination is already paying dividends with action and engagement, which is needed much more than talk, not just now but well into the future.
"We are at a critical point in our culture where we must increase and amplify the good work done by athletes in the community, and D2C's mission, especially tied to the inclusive listening and interaction with law enforcement, is essential to the process," Shell said. "I am eager and excited to work again with Lamonte Winston and the rest of the team Q. Williams is building to proactively build relationships that may be damaged, and there is no better way than by having teams and athletes of all walks of life be part of this program."
Shell was named to five consecutive Pro Bowl teams as a member of the Steelers, led the team in tackles in both 1982 and 1984, and was the leading tackler in the Steelers secondary for six consecutive years (1981-1986). His 51 career interceptions rank him third in Steelers history, behind Hall of Famer Mel Blount (57) and Jack Butler (52), and his 19 opponent fumble recoveries are just behind Hall of Famer Jack Ham (21) as a second-best performance by a Steeler.
After wrapping up his playing days, Donnie served as the director of the Panthers' player development program from 1994 to 2009 and is seen as a pioneer in the player development field. In both 1998 and 1999 he earned the "Best Player Programs" award from the NFL before taking home the "Most Outstanding Player Programs" honor in 2000. His programs emphasized setting players up for success following their on-field careers by assisting them with financial education, family assistance, career internships and continuing education.
Upon retiring from the Panthers front office, Shell became the Director of the Spiritual Life Center for Johnson C. Smith University from 2010 to 2015. He and his wife Paulette are active in a variety of civic and cultural organizations including The Mel Blount Youth, John Stallworth Scholarship Foundation and The Donnie Shell Scholarship Foundation, which partners with the Presidential Promise Scholarship Program to provide scholarships for students who attend South Carolina State University and whose parents cannot afford to pay for their college tuition.
"Donnie Shell is a leader of people from all walks of life, and makes everyone around him better," Winston said. "I am proud to be able to work closely with him in this next stage of our collective careers to continue to impact the lives of others in a positive manner."
D2C has already begun to develop a new set of key goals and actionable outcomes. Trainings both nationally and globally, a core pillar for D2C, are being conducted by the organization across the U.S. law enforcement industry, and currently include Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Missouri, South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia, all with a focus on addressing the void that exists in the relationship between law enforcement and the communities they serve.
A number of professional teams have become integrated into the program as well, the most expansive of which is the Miami Heat, who began their trailblazing partnership with the Miami Police Department in mid-September.
