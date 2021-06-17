Sharing as an access to happiness and connection

Dear Annie: Lately, I find myself thinking a lot about old roommates, friends and co-workers. I'm talking about people from over 30 years ago, whom I haven't spoken to in decades. I think I would like to tell them how they have impacted my life in positive ways. Should I reach out to them or would that just be weird? I mean, if I were to reach out, I'm not sure what the follow-up would be: "Nice catching up with you, goodbye forever"?

Tell me, Annie. Is this sort of feeling normal as we age, and should I act on it or just forget about it? -- Too Much Time to Think

Dear Too Much: Reminiscing more with age is not only common; it can be hugely beneficial, provided it's positive/productive in nature, which yours is. A 2016 study of 47 people living in senior care facilities found that after sharing memories, family history and personal accomplishments, participants experienced fewer feelings of loneliness and depression. So, keep taking those laps around Memory Lane.

And to the question of whether or not you should reach out to these old friends and acquaintances, my answer is a resounding yes! Too often it's not until after people are gone that we express how much they meant to us. Drop them a line today. Let them know you've been thinking of them lately and that you're glad for the time you knew them.