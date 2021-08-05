Shane Beamer excited for first camp as Gamecocks head coach

"I would say overly excited," Beamer said. "But I'm trying to pace myself a little bit."

That may be hard for the coach's son. He popped up at 4:15 a.m. Thursday morning and couldn't fall back asleep, so he just headed into the office to refine plans he'd said he'd completed in May.

There was always excitement in past years for Beamer, 44, when preparing to coach linebackers at South Carolina, running backs at Virginia Tech or tight ends at Oklahoma in the past. "Now, there's just so many things on your mind," Beamer said.

Beamer's father, Frank, sounds much more positive than his grandson about Shane's chances at success. The elder Beamer, who will served as a resource for his son with the Gamecocks, believes Shane is ahead of his old man at similar spots in their careers.

"I look at him and I see a guy that's way ahead of me," Frank Beamer said. "He really, I think, does a good job."

Shane Beamer had a huge job early, convincing a struggling team that went through the mid-season dismissal of Will Muschamp that better days could come sooner rather than later.

He told the team that he would ask for their trust at that first meeting, but would work each day to earn and prove himself.