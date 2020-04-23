Sewing is for life, not just for girls

Dear Annie: I was wondering how the man with a short fuse was functioning in the work situation. I had a friend years ago who had anger issues that caused disastrous results in his family, professional life and social life. His license was revoked, and he was ordered to get help, which he did as an inpatient in a psychiatric facility. He was discharged on medications, and he became a totally different person, completely restoring those aspects of his life. -- Friend Reinvented Life

Dear Friend Reinvented Life: I am printing your letter because it shows that recovery is possible. If you have problems and seek the help of trained professionals, you can improve.

Dear Annie: Mama wrote to say that Papa was "mad as a hornet" because he said she is encouraging feminine tendencies in their grandson, "Ernie," by allowing him to sew with her and her granddaughter. Don't panic, Papa. Not only can little boys show they are creative but sewing is also becoming a lost skill. Imagine a sailor not knowing how to repair his sail because he never learned how to make minor sewing repairs. -- Sewing Is Self-Sufficient

Dear Sewing Is Self-Sufficient: You bring up some great points about how sewing is a practical life skill, and why boys should learn to sew. The following reader added to your point.