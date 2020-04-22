Several options for osteoporosis treatment

Dear Doctor: I just read your column about bone density tests and want to know your thoughts on medications for osteoporosis. Is it better to take calcium and vitamin D and engage in exercise or to risk the medications' side effects?

Dear Reader: Yours is one of a number of letters we received about treatment for osteoporosis. It's a subject of great importance to all women, particularly as they reach perimenopause and menopause. The increased risk of osteoporosis at that time of life is due to the drop in estrogen production by the ovaries. Estrogen plays a key role in the ongoing cycle of bone deposit and bone loss and keeps the balance in favor of bone strength. As estrogen levels drop, bone loss speeds up. That's why the bone density tests we wrote about recently are necessary. They give each woman an idea of the changes her skeleton is undergoing and point to the appropriate treatment.