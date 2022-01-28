Poor, Poor, Seven. No one knows why she's named that, except maybe the number of puppies in her 1st litter.... View on PetFinder
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office
Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office
A pedestrian died after being struck by a pickup truck near Elloree, according to S.C. Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. Nick Pye.
David Cortez Marshall Jr., 30, of Orangeburg, has pleaded guilty today to defrauding the Orangeburg County School District of over $550,000.
An Elloree woman has been identified as the pedestrian who died following a Sunday night collision, according to Orangeburg County Chief Deput…
Orangeburg County
Orangeburg County
Willard "Billy" Duncan made history in 1988.
A morning fire in Denmark resulted in the death of a 93-year-old woman on Thursday.
The Orangeburg County School District will hold meetings throughout the county to gain public input on its $190 million building plan.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.