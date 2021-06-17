Separated by pandemic, Molinari brothers unite at US Open

"The last year-and-a-half has been very difficult," Edoardo said. "So that's why I came a day early and I went to visit him Sunday in LA where he is now living with the family, and we just had a good time."

They played practice rounds at Torrey on Tuesday and Wednesday and had dinner plans Thursday night. Francesco said they stay in touch constantly, mostly through text and calls.

"Buut obviously it's not the same, especially after such a long time," Francesco said. "It's definitely the first time that we've been apart for so long, so nice to see him."

Their golf was fairly similar. Francesco opened with a 68, matching his best start to a U.S. Open. Edoardo, a former U.S. Amateur champion, shot 70.

Flat-out Xander

Xander Schauffele doesn't think the arm-lock putting should be allowed, but as long as it is, he figured he would give it a try.

That's not the only addition to his routine. He went horizontal on the greens to get a better read on how the putt might break. It's similar to what Patrick Reed's brother does, not quite to the level of Camilo Villegas back in the day that earned him the nickname "Spiderman."