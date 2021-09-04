Senzatela pitches 7 strong innings, Rockies beat Braves 4-3

DENVER — Antonio Senzatela overcame a leadoff home run by Ozzie Albies, pitching seven strong innings as the Colorado Rockies beat the Atlanta Braves 4-3 Friday night.

The Braves maintained a two-game lead in the NL East over Philadelphia, which lost at Miami.

Charlie Blackmon homered for the second time in as many nights and C.J. Cron hit a go-ahead single in the sixth inning.

Senzatela (4-9) allowed six hits and three runs. Carlos Estévez pitched a hitless ninth for his fourth save in eight chances.

Trevor Story hit a two-out double in the sixth and Cron followed with a sharp single to left, chasing Huascar Ynoa (4-5).

Down 3-2 going into the sixth, the Braves got a two-out double from Freddie Freeman and an RBI single by Riley. Trying to advance on the plate, Riley was thrown out at second by left fielder Raimel Tapia after a replay reversal.

Eddie Rosario doubled to start the Atlanta eighth. He tried to steal third, but Ryan McMahon got the throw from catcher Dom Nunez and made a no-look, between-the-legs tag on the sliding Rosario for the out.