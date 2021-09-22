Senior has time-management issues

DEAR HARRIETTE: I'm going into my senior year of high school, and I'm scared about all the stuff on my plate. On top of college applications, I'm enrolled in five A.P. courses, doing two internships and am an officer of four clubs. It's a lot. In years past, I've been really bad about procrastinating and getting my work done in an efficient manner. What are your best tips for organizing my schedule and time? -- Time Management Tips

DEAR TIME MANAGEMENT TIPS: Wow, you have truly overloaded your schedule. If you must keep all of these high-priority duties, you will need to create a detailed schedule and promise yourself you will follow it. I believe in mapping out a weekly and daily schedule. In this way, you can look at the longer view and get a sense of the rhythm of the work that needs to be completed over the course of seven days.

You can create this schedule wherever you have a calendar. You can include classes with times and room numbers or zoom addresses, as applicable.