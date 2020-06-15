Senate GOP to restrict police chokeholds in emerging bill

The weekend shooting death of Rayshard Brooks by a white officer in Atlanta led to a renewed public outcry, more street protests and the police chief's swift resignation.

Democrats have said the GOP package doesn't go far enough to match the outpouring of support for reforms. Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer warned Republicans not to settle for minor changes.

"Now is the time to seek bold and broad-scale change, not change around the margins," Schumer said Monday.

Two senior administration officials told reporters that Trump's executive order would include establishing a data base that tracks police officers who have complaints about excessive use of force in their records. The officials said the president wants to keep officers facing such accusations from being able to hop from one police department to another.

The officials said the executive order would also establish a national credentialing system that would give police departments a financial incentive to adopt best practices on such things as use of deadly force. The two officials briefed reporters on the executive order on the condition that they not be identified.