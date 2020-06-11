Senate GOP readies policing bill after Floyd death, protests

"We're trying to provide the resources necessary to retrain these local departments," he said.

One area of uncertainty is over so-called "qualified immunity," which the Democrats' bill adjusts to make it easier for injured individuals to claim damages in civil suits against police offices. The White House has said it was a nonstarter and it is not likely to be included in the Senate bill.

Agreement, though, is quickly forming around the anti-lynching bill, a long-stalled effort that has previously been approved by both the House and Senate but was being held up last week by objections from a lone Republican, Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky.

Paul has pushed instead for other measures, including changes to no-knock warrants and an end to the practice of sending surplus military equipment to local police departments. Both of those are included in the Democrats' bill but not likely to be included in the Senate GOP package.

Democrats have so far panned the GOP effort as insufficient compared with their own far-reaching proposal, built from decades of work by the Congressional Black Caucus tracking police and racial issues. The House is expected to approve the Democrats' bill in mid-June.