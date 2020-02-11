Sell, manage or status quo? Report out on Santee Cooper

The reactors “left the State with a $4 billion problem — namely, how to provide relief to Santee Cooper’s retail and wholesale customers burdened by the payments on debt incurred for a costly power plant that would never provide them with electricity,” the report said.

It's now up to the state House and Senate to decide what to do.

NexEra out of Florida is offering to buy Santee Cooper and pay off up to $6.9 billion in debt. NextEra is also offering more than $540 million to settle a lawsuit by ratepayers over the nuclear debacle and $400 million in additional relief for customers who use Santee Cooper's power.

But other aspects to the NextEra deal may trouble lawmakers. The Juno Beach, Florida, company said it will cut more than 700 jobs over a decade, or more than 40% of the utility's workers. NextEra's proposed rates over the next 20 years are expected to be more costly than Santee Cooper's if it is not sold. As a private company, NextEra would have to pay taxes, unlike the publicly owned utility.