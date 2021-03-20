Seeking financial support for son

Dear Annie: My son, "Tim," is engaged to "Jennifer," a woman whom he's been seeing for many years. They have two small children together. My problem is that Jennifer will not get a job. Tim supports all of them. She used to work, before their first child, but has not since.

We have all hinted to her about getting a job and even found jobs for her, but her answer is always the same: "I can't put my kids in day care! Nobody knows them there." Well, sure -- nobody is going to know them if they are always home and don't meet new kids and people.

Tim and Jennifer plan on getting married in the next couple of years, and I feel like she's taking advantage of him. Her mom was the same way when she was growing up. What can a person do? -- Mama Needs Help

Dear Mama: I understand your protectiveness: He'll always be your little boy. But he's also a grown man, and if he is unhappy with the dynamics with Jennifer -- which isn't even clear, based on your letter -- then it's on him to talk to her about it.