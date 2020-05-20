Seeing double is twice as good

Phillip Alder

In "The Faerie Queen," Edmund Spenser wrote, "So double was his pains, so double be his praise."

This is only fair; and it can apply in a bridge deal -- like today's. How should South play in three no-trump after West leads the heart queen?

South had a close bid over his partner's takeout double. He was a little strong for one no-trump and a little weak for two no-trump. He compromised by jumping to two spades, showing 9-11 points and at least four spades. North's cue-bid of three hearts was game-forcing and strongly suggested three-card spade support. With four spades, North would have raised. When South showed his heart stopper, North was happy to pass.

South had six top tricks: one spade, two hearts, one diamond and two clubs. From the bidding, it was likely that West held the spade king-queen and club queen. But were the spades or the clubs breaking 3-3? Declarer found a line that allowed him to test both suits.

After winning the first trick with his heart king, South led a spade: queen, ace. West won the next trick with the spade king and exited with a low heart to dummy's ace.