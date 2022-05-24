 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SEC TOURNEY: Alabama with 5-3 win over Georgia

HOOVER, Ala. — Freshman Ben Hess struck out seven straight batters in relief after a two-hour rain delay and No. 11 seed Alabama beat sixth-seeded Georgia 5-3 to begin the SEC Tournament. Alabama (33-26) advances to face No. 3 seed Arkansas on Wednesday in the double-elimination portion of the tournament. The Crimson Tide won a three-game series against the Razorbacks to end the regular season, including an 18-5 result in the finale. Hess (3-1) took over for Alabama ace Garrett McMillan after the rain delay and struck out a season-high 10 in 4 1/3 scoreless innings. Dylan Ray earned his seventh save after two strikeouts in the ninth. The teams combined for 28 strikeouts to set a tournament record for a nine-inning game.

