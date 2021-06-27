SEC teams to meet in finals

OMAHA, Neb. — Tanner Leggett's first hit in more than a month was the biggest of the season for Mississippi State.
Leggett's single in the bottom of the ninth inning scored the tiebreaking run, and the Bulldogs advanced to the College World Series finals with a 4-3 victory over Texas on Saturday night.
"What an opportunity," he said. "Some people get nervous for that situation, but I pray for that situation. Thank Coach for putting me in the game."
The No. 7 national seed Bulldogs (48-17) reached the finals for the first time since 2013, when they were runners-up to UCLA. Mississippi State will play for its first national title against No. 4 Vanderbilt in an all-SEC, best-of-three series starting Monday night.
Vanderbilt (48-16) got its spot in the finals when the NCAA removed North Carolina State from the tournament because of COVID-19 protocols. Vandy and NC State were supposed to play a bracket final on Saturday, but that game was declared a no-contest.
Vandy won two of three against the Bulldogs in Nashville in the regular season. The Commodores are the reigning national championships, having won the CWS in 2019. There was no tournament last year because of the pandemic.
"We have to go against the best," MSU coach Chris Lemonis said, "and that's the way we want it."
Texas had won three straight elimination games to force a second bracket final. The Longhorns needed to win to go to the finals for the first time since 2009.
NC State dismayed over removal
North Carolina State baseball players who were one win away from playing for a national championship reacted with anger and confusion to their team's removal from the College World Series because of COVID-19 protocols.
"Words can't even describe this feeling," right fielder Devonte Brown tweeted. "An opportunity of a lifetime, something you dream of as a little kid just snatched away in the blink of an eye."
NC State had only 13 players available during its 3-1 loss to the Commodores on Friday. The teams had been scheduled to meet again Saturday in a winner-take-all Bracket 1 final. The NCAA Division I Baseball Committee declared that game a no-contest.
"This decision was made based on the recommendation of the Championship Medical Team and the Douglas County Health Department," the NCAA said in a statement. "As a result, Vanderbilt will advance to the CWS Finals.”
"This is a heartbreaking situation and I'm gutted for everyone involved and for all those that were captivated by the heart and fight of this team," NC State coach Elliott Avent said. "Our medical staff and our players have been incredible this season with all they've done to keep us safe and get us ready to play, day in and day out.