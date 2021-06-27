SEC teams to meet in finals

Texas had won three straight elimination games to force a second bracket final. The Longhorns needed to win to go to the finals for the first time since 2009.

NC State dismayed over removal

North Carolina State baseball players who were one win away from playing for a national championship reacted with anger and confusion to their team's removal from the College World Series because of COVID-19 protocols.

"Words can't even describe this feeling," right fielder Devonte Brown tweeted. "An opportunity of a lifetime, something you dream of as a little kid just snatched away in the blink of an eye."

NC State had only 13 players available during its 3-1 loss to the Commodores on Friday. The teams had been scheduled to meet again Saturday in a winner-take-all Bracket 1 final. The NCAA Division I Baseball Committee declared that game a no-contest.

"This decision was made based on the recommendation of the Championship Medical Team and the Douglas County Health Department," the NCAA said in a statement. "As a result, Vanderbilt will advance to the CWS Finals.”