SEC flexes muscles with 65 picks in 2021 NFL draft

As the NFL celebrated the conclusion of an in-person draft on the shores of Lake Erie that went swimmingly one year after a virtual event caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, several facts emerged.

For sure, the Southeastern Conference is the place to be for college football players. From 12 out of the SEC in the first round — six from national champion Alabama — to a total of 65 through the seven rounds that finished Saturday in Cleveland, the SEC dominated the selections the way it tends to dominate the college game.

Quarterbacks also were key because, well, the NFL has become such a QB-oriented league. Five were taken in the opening round, including the top three: Clemson's Trevor Lawrence to the Jaguars, BYU's Zach Wilson to the Jets, and North Dakota State's Trey Lance to the 49ers. Three more were taken on Friday, and two more went Saturday: Notre Dame's Ian Book to New Orleans, and Texas' Sam Ehlinger to Indianapolis.

Book was the best-known collegian selected on the third day of this draft. He went somewhere with a QB opening: New Orleans, which saw career passing leader Drew Brees retire. The winningest quarterback in Notre Dame history is likely to be a developmental project behind Taysom Hill and Jameis Winston.