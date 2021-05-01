SEC flexes muscles with 65 picks in 2021 NFL draft

As the NFL celebrated the conclusion of an in-person draft on the shores of Lake Erie that went swimmingly one year after a virtual event caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, several facts emerged.
For sure, the Southeastern Conference is the place to be for college football players. From 12 out of the SEC in the first round — six from national champion Alabama — to a total of 65 through the seven rounds that finished Saturday in Cleveland, the SEC dominated the selections the way it tends to dominate the college game.
Quarterbacks also were key because, well, the NFL has become such a QB-oriented league. Five were taken in the opening round, including the top three: Clemson's Trevor Lawrence to the Jaguars, BYU's Zach Wilson to the Jets, and North Dakota State's Trey Lance to the 49ers. Three more were taken on Friday, and two more went Saturday: Notre Dame's Ian Book to New Orleans, and Texas' Sam Ehlinger to Indianapolis.
Book was the best-known collegian selected on the third day of this draft. He went somewhere with a QB opening: New Orleans, which saw career passing leader Drew Brees retire. The winningest quarterback in Notre Dame history is likely to be a developmental project behind Taysom Hill and Jameis Winston.
Perhaps it’s notable that the Buccaneers also selected a quarterback this year with their 40-something QB — that guy Brady — still around. Florida’s Kyle Trask went in the second round to Tampa Bay.
More Tigers and Gamecocks drafted
Former Clemson offensive lineman Jackson Carman (No. 46 overall to the Cincinnati Bengals) and wide receiver Amari Rodgers (No. 85 to the Green Bay Packers) were selected on Day 2 of the 2021 NFL Draft on Friday evening. Including the selections of quarterback Trevor Lawrence and running back Travis Etienne in the first round on Thursday, and the fifth-round selection of Tigers wide receiver, Cornell Powell by the Kansas City Chiefs with the No. 181 overall pick, Clemson had five players selected in the 2021 NFL Draft. Powell became the 11th Clemson receiver selected in the last nine drafts.
University of South Carolina senior wide receiver Shi Smith was selected by the Carolina Panthers with the 20th pick in the sixth round of the NFL Draft on Saturday. He was the 204th pick overall.
At South Carolina's Pro Day, the Union, S.C. native posted a 36-inch vertical leap, broad jumped 10-3 and ran a 4.43 hand-held timed 40-yard dash.
Gamecock junior defensive back Israel Mukuamu was selected by the Dallas Cowboys with the 43rd pick in the sixth round.
At South Carolina's Pro Day, the Bossier City, La. product posted a 36 1/2-inch vertical leap, broad jumped 9-11 and bench pressed 225 pounds 13 times.
Mukuamu became the fourth Gamecock selected in the 2021 NFL Draft, joining cornerback Jaycee Horn (1st round - Carolina), linebacker Ernest Jones (3rd round - Los Angeles Rams) and Smith.