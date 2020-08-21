SEC clarifies and expands health measures for student-athletes

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Southeastern Conference has clarified and expanded its previously announced COVID-19 management requirements for the fall athletics season by specifying the cardiac evaluation requirements in its initial report and confirming a third weekly test prior to competition.

The SEC's initial medical response plan for confirmed infected individuals called for a cardiac evaluation for those individuals returning to activity following isolation. The SEC's Return to Activity and Medical Guidance Task Force has now specified the cardiac evaluation would mandate a troponin level, electrocardiogram, echocardiogram and a medical evaluation by a physician.

In addition, as part of the SEC's COVID-19 management requirements announced previously, SEC members committed to enhanced testing that includes a minimum of two PCR tests per week during weeks of competition. The SEC, at the recommendation of the Task Force, has now confirmed a third rapid diagnostic test will be performed each week close to competition for sports with a high risk of close contact.