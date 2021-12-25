Season's greetings with teasers

I hope all of my readers have a really fun time over the holidays.

Now for my annual competition.

1. How should South play in six spades after West leads the club ace? Do not be influenced by the given East-West hands. They will change when I give the answer on Thursday, Jan. 27. The other answers will be on Jan. 28.

2. Propose an auction with South the dealer and East-West silent.

Look only at the West hand. 3a. Partner opens one diamond. What would you respond? 3b. South opens one heart. What would you do? 3c. North opens four spades, partner doubles, and South passes. What would you do?

Look only at the North hand. 4a. If you were dealer, what would you do? 4b. Partner opens one heart, and West passes. What would you respond? 4c. Partner opens one no-trump (15-17 points). With the opponents passing, what would be your bidding plan? 4d. West opens seven diamonds! What would you do? If you pass or double, what would you lead?

Look only at the East hand. 5a. South opens one spade, West makes a takeout double, and North raises to two spades. What would you do?

6. Look only at the South hand. East opens one club, you overcall two clubs (a Michaels Cue-Bid showing at least 5-5 in the majors), West passes, North advances with two hearts, and East passes. What would you do now?

Mail your entry to Phillip Alder, c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut Street, Kansas City, MO 64106 to arrive by January 15, 2021. Or email it to phillip@bridgeforeveryone.com.

