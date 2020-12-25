Season's greetings with a Japanese twist

I hope all of my readers have a really fun time over the holidays despite the pandemic.

Now for the regular annual competition plus a ghost of Christmas Past, 20 years ago.

1. How should South play in four spades after West leads a trump, and East follows suit? Do not be influenced by the given East-West hands. They will change when I give the answer on Friday, Jan. 29. The other answers will be on Jan. 30.

2. Propose an auction for this deal, West being the dealer.

3. Look only at the East hand. North opens one spade. What should East do?

4. Look only at the South hand. North opens one diamond, and East passes. What should South respond?

5. Look only at the West hand. East opens one spade, and South doubles. What should West do?

6. Look only at the North hand. West opens seven spades, all pass. What should North lead?

Two of Japan's poetic forms are haiku and senryu. Each contains three lines, no two of which rhyme, the first containing five syllables; the second, seven; and the last, five. Haiku is usually about nature. Senryu is the same, except not about nature. So, please compose one or more senryu with a bridge theme.