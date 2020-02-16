Seaking peace within

Dear Annie: Our 48-year-old daughter decided four years ago to legally change her name and deny us as family. I am her stepmother, but she has been my daughter since she was 10 years old. My husband and I are in our late 60s and 70s, respectively.

Our daughter has had a history of obtaining wonderful jobs but then having a problem with a co-worker, which always leads her to either quit or be fired. We have tried to discuss her issues with her but to no avail.

She asked four years ago if she could come live with us and we refused. She had been on government assistance from her previous job for almost a year and had not found anything of interest to her. She felt that taking a lower-paying job -- as many of us have done to survive -- was beneath her. We agreed to help with a few hundred dollars a month for about six months but then stopped. (Neither of us has a large income as we are both retired.)

She sent virulent, hateful letters to my husband and his ex-wife (her mother) and myself, saying her father and mother abused her, and that I had no right to think of her as my daughter.

I believe she needs counseling, but she does not accept that idea. I have offered to go with her. I have sent texts every birthday and holiday stating she is always welcome at our house should she decide to come.