CHARLOTTE, N.C.—The defending Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Champions South Carolina State women’s tennis team will open the 2020 season on the road Friday versus Charlotte at the Lifetime Fitness Center. First serve is 1:30 p.m.
Scouting South Carolina State: The Lady Bulldogs were tabbed to win the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference South Division after claiming the league's tournament title last spring, advancing to the NCAA Tournament to meet North Carolina in the first round. South Carolina State's tournament championship was its 14th in program history.
Series: Charlotte has only faced the Bulldogs three times previously, the last in 2017, and has garnered a win in each clash. Saturday's meeting will be the first in the series to be played in the Queen City since the inaugural match in 1998.
Scouting Charlotte: The 49ers are 1-1 on the season after defeating Queens College (7-0) and suffering a tough setback to No. 8 N.C. State (0-7) on last week. Charlotte finished the 2019 campaign at 19-7 overall and fell short in Conference USA quarterfinals to No.3 seed Florida Atlantic 1-4 in Houston, Texas.
The schedule: The Lady Bulldogs will embark on 16 contests this season including 11 non-conference matches and 12 away matches. Four home contests will be played at the Hardeep Judge Tennis Center which include Western Carolina (2/23), North Carolina A&T State (3/8), Norfolk State (3/14) and Bethune-Cookman (4/7). Times, dates are subject to change.
