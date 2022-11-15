SCSU program to feature poets

South Carolina State University’s next virtual “Words Across the Water: Celebrations” program will feature poets Celia Alexandra Sorhaindo of Dominica and Marcus Amaker from Charleston.

Angelo Geter from Rock Hill will be the moderator.

The event is free on Zoom, but preregistration is required at https://tinyurl.com/2w2jyp97. Shortly after registering, a link will be sent to your email containing the credentials and information for logging into the program on Thursday, Nov. 17 at 5 p.m.

Celia Alexandra Sorhaindo

Sorhaindo was born in The Commonwealth of Dominica, West Indies. She left Dominica when she was 8 and lived many years in the United Kingdom, returning home in 2005.

She was an organizing committee member of the Nature Island Literary Festival for a few years and, from 2014 to 2017, was the Dominica Link for “Hands Across the Sea,” a U.S.-based non-profit organization which aims to help raise child literacy levels in the Eastern Caribbean.

Her first full-length poetry collection, “Radical Normalisation,” is an exploration into, and a pushing against, societies’ defined edges of what a person with a “normal” mind is supposed to look, act and sound like. It also asks: What does healing look like?

It was published by U.K.-based publisher Carcanet Press in September 2022 and in the U.S. this month.

Marcus Amaker

Amaker is Charleston’s first poet laureate, and the recipient of a Governor’s Arts award in South Carolina.

He’s also an Academy of American Poets fellow, the graphic designer of a music journal, an electronic musician, an opera librettist and mentor. His poetry has been recognized by The Washington Post, The Kennedy Center, American Poets Magazine, The Washington National Opera, NPR, The Chicago Tribune, PBS Newshour and many other media outlets.

One of his poems is on a Grammy-nominated album, and Marcus has recorded three albums with Grammy-award winning drummer and producer Quentin E. Baxter.

He started a publishing company to produce and promote the work of local poets and students. His ninth book is “Black Music,” available from Free Verse Press.

Angelo Geter

Geter is an award-winning poet, educator, author and performance artist based in Rock Hill.

Known in the spoken word world as “EyeAmBic”, Geter’s work touches on a variety of issues, including social justice, race, grief, character and manhood.

Over the course of his career, Geter has amassed several accolades and recognitions.

He serves as the poet laureate of Rock Hill and is a 2020 Academy of American Poets Laureate Fellow.

Geter is a 2018 National Poetry Slam champion, Rustbelt Regional Poetry Slam finalist and Southern Fried Regional Poetry Slam finalist. He is also the founder and director of One Word Poetry Festival, a five-day celebration of poetry with readings, open mics, competitions and performances.

His debut collection “More God Than Dead” was released in June 2022.