SCSU professor, students express what Juneteenth means to them

This week, both houses of the U.S. Congress passed the Juneteenth Independence Day Act establishing Juneteenth as a federal holiday, and on Thursday afternoon, President Joe Biden officially signed this bill into law.

This will be the first new federal holiday since Martin Luther King Jr. Day was established in 1983.

Juneteenth, also known as the Emancipation Day for African Americans, commemorates the ending of slavery in the United States. This holiday was established to honor June 19, 1865, the day when Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger led thousands of federal troops to Galveston, Texas, to announce the ending of slavery and the Civil War.

In 1979, Juneteenth became an official holiday in the state of Texas. Now, it is recognized and celebrated throughout America.

“I think Juneteenth means not only everything to me, but everything to us as African Americans, understanding that it was our independence. There was a point in time where we weren’t allowed to have the same privileges as our counterparts, as unfortunate as it is,” said South Carolina State Mister Junior Aubrey Brown.

Although equality for Black Americans remains a work in progress, this celebratory day marked an important time in history because it represented the start of a new age.