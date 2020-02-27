SCSU Hall of Famer to be memorialized

A memorial service for South Carolina State Hall of Famer Rocky Cunningham will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. at the Asheville (NC) High School Auditorium, 419 McDowell St., beginning at 11 a.m. Cunningham, 61, died Feb. 21 of pancreatic cancer.

A Charlotte, North Carolina, native, Cunningham was a standout performer in track for SC State and also played football for the Bulldogs during his collegiate Years (1978-1982). He was a part of two then record-setting Bulldog relay teams and still owns the school and MEAC record in the 200 meters with a clocking of 20.0. He was also a top performer for the Bulldog football team as a kick returner.

Cunningham, who earned a bachelor’s in physical education at SC State, was inducted into the SCSU Athletic Hall of Fame in 2004.

He came to SC State in 1977 after an outstanding career as a sprinter at Olympic High School in Charlotte, earning the moniker as the “Top Sprinter of Mecklenburg County.”

Following his Bulldog career -- mostly under the tutelage of late Bulldog track and field coach Robert “Jet” Johnson -- he began a very productive career as a physical education teacher and later assistant track coach in the Asheville, North Carolina, City Schools.

Cunningham is survived by his wife Karen, two stepsons, two sisters and a brother.

