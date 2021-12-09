SCSU BOT learns more about diverse programs its 1890 program provides

The South Carolina State University Board of Trustees learned about the diverse array of programs provided through its 1890 Research & Extension Program during a Dec. 2 board meeting.

Trustee Douglas Gantt, chairman of the university’s Public Service/Agriculture committee, reported on the program’s various activities. He said the program’s 2022 calendar was slated to come out by the end of December.

Gantt said there were more than 200 elementary, middle and high school students from across the state involved in 4-H youth development programs.

Liz Mosely-Hawkins, director of marketing and communications for S.C. State 1890 Research and Extension, said later that the 1890 program participated in the annual national 4-H STEM Challenge in October.

She said the 1890 program also has an initiative through which College 101 workshops are held to introduce students to, for example, the fundamentals of applying to college.

“The director of that program and his extension agent work with schools throughout our region. ... They normally partner with the admissions department from universities, and it's also a means by which we use to educate potential students on the Agriculture Innovation Scholarship Program," Mosley-Hawkins said.

The 1890 program’s sustainable agricultural and natural resources program also recently hosted a five-part series on risk management for small and minority farmers in collaboration with the National Crop Insurance Corporation and the Association of Extension Administrators.

"We had about 26 participants that completed the training. They learned all of the basics of operating an ag business. They learned about marketing, risk management and had the opportunity to develop a business plan," she said. “Then we also conducted our fourth webinar dealing with hemp.”

The 1890 program just had its five-year plan of work (2021-2026) approved by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

“USDA directs our priorities, and those priorities are tied to our funding. From that plan, we can then develop program services and activities that align with those priority areas and that also meet the needs of the communities that we serve. We're also responsible for submitting an accountability report, demonstrating that we have met the priorities set forth by the USDA National Institute of Food and Agriculture,” Mosley-Hawkins said.

She said the program is also partnering with international extension centers and other universities and colleges to address global food security, with two staff members having already traveled to Gambia, West Africa, as part of that initiative.

She said the 1890 program also just completed the acquisition of its Rock Hill facility.

“That will form our Catawba Region. So once that gets up and running, we will have eight regional offices,” Mosley-Hawkins said.

"We're wanting to educate the board and, of course, the community about 1890 and how we can actually help benefit the university's growth," she said, including with a new College of Agriculture which was launched July 1, 2021. Dr. William Whitaker is its acting dean.

"We have our Ag Innovation Scholars and students pursuing any family and consumer science degree as part of the new college," Mosley-Hawkins said.

Academic affairs

The board approved an emeritus faculty policy revision which states that tenured associate professors and professors with a minimum of 15 years of full-time faculty service are eligible to be considered for conferral of the title of professor/associate emeritus/emerita.

Also, tenured associate and full professors are eligible to be awarded the title of distinguished professor or distinguished associate professor if recommended by department peers, and if professional requirements are met.

Trustee Dr. Doris Helms, chairperson of the academic affairs committee, encouraged the university to consider ways to continue to engage retired faculty, with options to include mentoring, special projects and teaching classes and seminars.

Also as part of the administration/operations report, Staff Senate President Franklin Pressley reported that the Staff Senate was working on a staff institute for professional development.

“We're also working on the staff persons of the year applications and process. We did have a staff full body meeting with the president as well,” Pressley said.

S.C. State Faculty Senate Vice President Dr. Alexander Thierry reported on the Faculty Senate’s priorities for the 2021-2022 academic year, including working with the president and administration on issues such as shared governance, faculty and student safety, faculty morale, increasing enrollment, adherence to university policies and procedures and enhancing technology.

“I think this (semester) more than past semesters has been more taxing on faculty and students, and the fact that we're here in December and getting to finals is a pretty big achievement for all of us,” Thierry said.

Other business

Board Chairman Rodney Jenkins reported tentative dates for next year’s board meetings: Feb. 3; May 5; Sept. 15 and Dec. 1.

Jenkins said the board would consider having a retreat in July.

“We have new board members that will be starting that month. So that would give us an opportunity to visit and bring them up to speed on some things that's happening with the board. ... There may be one or two other things that we'll probably have to do,” he said.

The chairman continued, "Sept. 15 would be the next quarterly meeting in 2022 and, per the bylaws, the election of the board chair and vice-chair is to be done in September. It's a two-year term. So that is something that we need to make certain that we do.”

Jenkins said the board would also have interim meetings as necessary.

