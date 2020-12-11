SCSU BASKETBALL: Bulldogs fall to Cougars

CHARLESTON -- Freshman Floyd Rideau Jr. had 16 points to lead three South Carolina State players in double figures but host Charleston outscored the Bulldogs 46-33 in the second half in handing Coach Murray Garvin’s team a 90-63 setback Friday at T&D Arena.
Omar Croskey and Trushaukn Moorer also reached double digits for the Bulldogs with 11 points each. Rahsaan Edwards added nine points in the loss, which dropped SC State to 0-6 on the season.
Three players – Majok Midol, Edwards and Rideau, Jr. had three rebounds each for the Bulldogs, who were beaten 39-25 by Charleston on the glass.
Brenden Tucker came off the bench for 16 points to lead the host Cougars, who also got 13 points from Brevin Galloway, all in the first half, and 12 points from Zep Jasper. Charleston improved to 2-3 with the win.
A youthful SC State team continued its shooting woes, making just 35.1 (20-57) percent of its attempts from the field, including just 28 percent (7-25) from long range.
The host Cougars connected on 52.8 (28-53) percent of their chances from the field, including a 9-25 (45 percent) effort from beyond the arc. Jasper and Osinachi Smart had six boards each for Charleston.
Charleston also enjoyed a big edge at the free throw line, nailing 25-26 chances to just 16-19 for SC State.
The Bulldogs trailed by 13 twice in the opening half, the last time at 33-20 with 5:48 on the clock before rallying to close the gap to four at 35-31 when Felder connected from long range with 3:12 left in the period. His basket followed two straight 3-pointers by Moorer.
But the host Cougars scored seven straight points to go ahead 42-31 on a Willis 3-pointer with at the 1:30 mark before taking a 44-33 advantage to the locker room.
Croskey had seven first-half points to lead Garvin’s team at the break.
