SCSM to host At-Home Virtual Summer Camps

COLUMBIA – The South Carolina State Museum is excited to announce its new "At-Home Virtual Summer Camps," starting June 8 through July 3 for ages 6 – 11, sponsored by AFLAC. These weeklong virtual camps will focus on a different theme each day, including natural history, astronomy, robotics, art, STEAM and more.

“Our goal is to provide an at-home camp experience that is not only educational and keeps your children entertained for a few hours,” said Tom Falvey State Museum Director of Education. “They’ll also provide campers a safe place to express their emotions and feelings while learning at home during this time.”

At-home virtual camps will be split into two sessions each day from 10:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. and 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. Each camp will come with a kit of supplies for the daily activities, including enough materials for one camper, but can be shared with other campers in the household. Each kit will be available for pickup at the museum the Friday before camp week starts from 6 p.m. until 7 p.m.

These camps are designed with parents in mind, and activities are intended to be completed with virtual assistance from their team of museum educators, requiring little parental oversight.