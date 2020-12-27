SCSM offers free admission for kids

COLUMBIA — The South Carolina State Museum is celebrating the holiday season with special discounted admission, from Dec. 26 to Jan. 3, 2021. Guests are invited to explore four floors of exhibition galleries and experience exciting holiday shows, such as Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer 4D, Laser Holidays, and more.

“We are happy to offer families the opportunity to enjoy a fun, safe space for the holiday break,” said State Museum Executive Director, Amy Bartow-Melia. “By limiting our gallery and theater capacity, we are able to provide guests with a socially distanced environment thanks to our spacious building. We are also requiring face coverings for staff and guests, per Governor McMaster’s executive order.”

Museum guests are invited to enjoy free children’s general admission for ages 3 -12, from Dec. 26 – Jan. 3, 2021. General admission includes access to all four floors of the museum’s permanent exhibition galleries, as well as changing exhibitions such as the recently opened, Early American Face Vessels, and the popular Apollo 50: Journey to the Moon.