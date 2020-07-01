SCSM interactive spaces, galleries now open

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

COLUMBIA -- The State Museum will now be open Tuesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Starting Tuesday, July 7, the museum will extend Tuesday hours to 10 p.m. General admission will return to normal pricing, Adults: $8.95, Senior (Ages 62 +): $7.95, Children (ages 3-12): $6.95, Children 2 and under are free. Entry into planetarium or 4D shows and the blockbuster exhibit, The International Exhibition of Sherlock Holmes, will be an additional charge.

In compliance with the City of Columbia’s Emergency Ordinance, the State Museum will also now require all guests to wear a face covering or mask during their visit. The ordinance requires everyone within City limits over the age of 10 to wear face coverings or masks in public to help slow the spread of coronavirus. The museum will also continue to manage visitor capacity levels to better facilitate social distancing for staff and guests. For this reason, advance online ticket purchases are highly encouraged.