SCSM interactive spaces, galleries now open

COLUMBIA -- The State Museum will now be open Tuesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Starting Tuesday, July 7, the museum will extend Tuesday hours to 10 p.m. General admission will return to normal pricing, Adults: $8.95, Senior (Ages 62 +): $7.95, Children (ages 3-12): $6.95, Children 2 and under are free. Entry into planetarium or 4D shows and the blockbuster exhibit, The International Exhibition of Sherlock Holmes, will be an additional charge.
In compliance with the City of Columbia’s Emergency Ordinance, the State Museum will also now require all guests to wear a face covering or mask during their visit. The ordinance requires everyone within City limits over the age of 10 to wear face coverings or masks in public to help slow the spread of coronavirus. The museum will also continue to manage visitor capacity levels to better facilitate social distancing for staff and guests. For this reason, advance online ticket purchases are highly encouraged.
The phase will also allow the opening of the museum’s 4D theater and observatory. The museum will be showing Laser Salute to America in the museum 55ft digital dome planetarium beginning through July 11. This 30 minute patriotic laser show celebrates the spirit of America and honors its heroes. Experience a dazzling laser show set to patriotic songs by various artists including: Brooks & Dunn, John Mellencamp and James Brown. Visit scmuseum.org for showtimes.
A Voice of Her Own: South Carolina Women in Politics is also now open for guests. This exhibit celebrates the 100th Anniversary of the 19th Amendment, which guaranteed women the right to vote. This exhibit features objects, images and stories showing the ways South Carolina women engaged with the political history of our state. From tribal women leaders, to the first female Governor of the state, this exhibit shows how women worked to gain a voice of their own. The exhibit is free with museum general admission.
