Wednesday, February 8

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

6 p.m. CBSSN — Hofstra at Northeastern

6:30 p.m.

BTN — Nebraska at Michigan

FS1 — Creighton at Seton Hall

7 p.m.

ACCN — Boston College at Virginia Tech

ESPN2 — Iowa St. at West Virginia

ESPNU — Syracuse at Florida St.

SECN — Tennessee at Vanderbilt

8 p.m.

CBSSN — Georgetown at Providence

8:30 p.m.

BTN — Wisconsin at Penn St.

FS1 — DePaul at Villanova

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — Florida at Alabama

ESPNU — Oklahoma at Baylor

SECN — LSU at Mississippi St.

10 p.m.

CBSSN — San Diego St. at Utah St.

10:30 p.m.

FS1 — UNLV at Wyoming

GOLF

12:30 a.m. (Thursday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Singapore Classic, First Round, Laguna National Golf Resort Club, Singapore

NBA BASKETBALL

7:45 p.m.

ESPN — Philadelphia at Boston

10:05 p.m.

ESPN — Dallas at LA Clippers

NHL HOCKEY

8:30 p.m.

TNT — Minnesota at Dallas

RUGBY (MEN’S)

2 a.m. (Thursday)

FS2 — NRL: Wests at New Zealand, Preseason Trials

SOCCER (MEN’S)

1:50 p.m.

FS2 — FIFA Club World Cup: Al Ahly vs. Real Madrid, Semifinal, Rabat, Morocco

3 p.m.

USA — Premier League: Leeds United at Manchester United

TENNIS

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Dallas-ATP, Montpellier-ATP, Cordoba-ATP, Abu Dhabi-WTA, Linz-WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Thursday)

Transactions

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

NEW YORK YANKEES — Agreed to terms with OFs Willie Calhoun, Michael Hermosillo, Billy McKinney and Rafael Ortega, RHPs Tyler Danish, Demarcus Evans and James Norwood, LHPs Nick Ramirez, Lisandro Santos and Tanner Tully and INFs Wilmer Difo and Jamie Westbrook on minor league contracts.

National League

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Named Daniel Neva manager for Great Lakes (ML).

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

NBA BOARD OF GOVENORS — Approved the acquisition of controlling ownership of the Phoenix Suns (NBA) and Phoenix Mercury (WNBA) to Mat Ishbia as governor and Justin Ishbia alternate governor.

MIAMI HEAT — Traded C Dewayne Dedmon and a second-round draft pick to San Antonio for cash.

Women’s National Basketball Association

PHOENIX MERCURY — Re-signed C Megan Gustafson, G Jennie Simms and F Sam Thomas. Signed G Sydney Wiese.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed DT Michael Dwumfour to a reserve/futures contract.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Named Steve Wilks defensive coordinator.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Promoted Tim Kelly to offensive coordinator. Named Charles London pass game coordinator/quarterback coach, Chris Harris defensive pass game coordinator/corner back coach and Lori Locus and Justin Hamilton defensive quality control coaches. Promoted Jason Houghtaling to offensive line coach, Luke Steckel to run game analyst, Tony Drews to tight-end coach and Pat O’Harr to pass game analyst.

COLLEGE

MICHIGAN — Named Josh Sinoga football offensive analyst.

NBA Glance

Monday’s Games Cleveland 114, Washington 91

Boston 111, Detroit 99

L.A. Clippers 124, Brooklyn 116

Chicago 128, San Antonio 104

Sacramento 140, Houston 120

Dallas 124, Utah 111

Golden State 141, Oklahoma City 114

Milwaukee 127, Portland 108

Tuesday’s Games

New York at Orlando, (n)

Atlanta at New Orleans, (n)

Phoenix at Brooklyn, (n)

Chicago at Memphis, (n)

Minnesota at Denver, (n)

Oklahoma City at L.A. Lakers, (n)

Today’s Games

Charlotte at Washington, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Indiana at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

San Antonio at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Sacramento at Houston, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Utah, 9 p.m.

Dallas at L.A. Clippers, 10 p.m.

Golden State at Portland, 10 p.m.