Sports on TV
Wednesday, February 8
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
6 p.m. CBSSN — Hofstra at Northeastern
6:30 p.m.
BTN — Nebraska at Michigan
FS1 — Creighton at Seton Hall
7 p.m.
ACCN — Boston College at Virginia Tech
ESPN2 — Iowa St. at West Virginia
ESPNU — Syracuse at Florida St.
SECN — Tennessee at Vanderbilt
8 p.m.
CBSSN — Georgetown at Providence
People are also reading…
8:30 p.m.
BTN — Wisconsin at Penn St.
FS1 — DePaul at Villanova
9 p.m.
ESPN2 — Florida at Alabama
ESPNU — Oklahoma at Baylor
SECN — LSU at Mississippi St.
10 p.m.
CBSSN — San Diego St. at Utah St.
10:30 p.m.
FS1 — UNLV at Wyoming
GOLF
12:30 a.m. (Thursday)
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Singapore Classic, First Round, Laguna National Golf Resort Club, Singapore
NBA BASKETBALL
7:45 p.m.
ESPN — Philadelphia at Boston
10:05 p.m.
ESPN — Dallas at LA Clippers
NHL HOCKEY
8:30 p.m.
TNT — Minnesota at Dallas
RUGBY (MEN’S)
2 a.m. (Thursday)
FS2 — NRL: Wests at New Zealand, Preseason Trials
SOCCER (MEN’S)
1:50 p.m.
FS2 — FIFA Club World Cup: Al Ahly vs. Real Madrid, Semifinal, Rabat, Morocco
3 p.m.
USA — Premier League: Leeds United at Manchester United
TENNIS
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Dallas-ATP, Montpellier-ATP, Cordoba-ATP, Abu Dhabi-WTA, Linz-WTA Early Rounds
6 a.m. (Thursday)
TENNIS — Dallas-ATP, Montpellier-ATP, Cordoba-ATP, Abu Dhabi-WTA, Linz-WTA Early Rounds —-
Transactions
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League
NEW YORK YANKEES — Agreed to terms with OFs Willie Calhoun, Michael Hermosillo, Billy McKinney and Rafael Ortega, RHPs Tyler Danish, Demarcus Evans and James Norwood, LHPs Nick Ramirez, Lisandro Santos and Tanner Tully and INFs Wilmer Difo and Jamie Westbrook on minor league contracts.
National League
LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Named Daniel Neva manager for Great Lakes (ML).
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
NBA BOARD OF GOVENORS — Approved the acquisition of controlling ownership of the Phoenix Suns (NBA) and Phoenix Mercury (WNBA) to Mat Ishbia as governor and Justin Ishbia alternate governor.
MIAMI HEAT — Traded C Dewayne Dedmon and a second-round draft pick to San Antonio for cash.
Women’s National Basketball Association
PHOENIX MERCURY — Re-signed C Megan Gustafson, G Jennie Simms and F Sam Thomas. Signed G Sydney Wiese.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed DT Michael Dwumfour to a reserve/futures contract.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Named Steve Wilks defensive coordinator.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Promoted Tim Kelly to offensive coordinator. Named Charles London pass game coordinator/quarterback coach, Chris Harris defensive pass game coordinator/corner back coach and Lori Locus and Justin Hamilton defensive quality control coaches. Promoted Jason Houghtaling to offensive line coach, Luke Steckel to run game analyst, Tony Drews to tight-end coach and Pat O’Harr to pass game analyst.
COLLEGE
MICHIGAN — Named Josh Sinoga football offensive analyst.
NBA Glance
Monday’s Games Cleveland 114, Washington 91
Boston 111, Detroit 99
L.A. Clippers 124, Brooklyn 116
Chicago 128, San Antonio 104
Sacramento 140, Houston 120
Dallas 124, Utah 111
Golden State 141, Oklahoma City 114
Milwaukee 127, Portland 108
Tuesday’s Games
New York at Orlando, (n)
Atlanta at New Orleans, (n)
Phoenix at Brooklyn, (n)
Chicago at Memphis, (n)
Minnesota at Denver, (n)
Oklahoma City at L.A. Lakers, (n)
Today’s Games
Charlotte at Washington, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Indiana at Miami, 7:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
San Antonio at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
Sacramento at Houston, 8 p.m.
Minnesota at Utah, 9 p.m.
Dallas at L.A. Clippers, 10 p.m.
Golden State at Portland, 10 p.m.