SCISA passes out guidelines for high school sports safety during the current pandemic

When high school athletic directors are budgeting for any summer workouts and the coming 2020-21 seasons, they will now need to add infrared thermometers to the list of equipment to purchase.

Before the first weight can be lifted or the first ball can be passed, the instruments will be needed in the gym, in the weight room, on fields and in coaches' offices.

Taking the temperature of athletes and coaches is just part of the new guidelines laid out by the South Carolina Independent Schools Association for a return to sports workouts and practices for the state's private schools amid the current coronavirus pandemic.

SCISA Athletics emailed preliminary guidelines to member schools prior to the Memorial Day holiday weekend to help them prepare early for a return to team workouts, which can begin as soon as Monday, June 1.

The plans for S.C. High School League members across the public school landscape are expected to closely resemble the guidelines SCISA sent out. According to Jerome Singleton, SCHSL commissioner, the SCHSL guidelines could be released before this coming weekend.

The release of guidelines for the state's public and private high schools follows last week's recommendations from the National Federation of State High School Associations.