SCISA passes out guidelines for high school sports safety during the current pandemic

When high school athletic directors are budgeting for any summer workouts and the coming 2020-21 seasons, they will now need to add infrared thermometers to the list of equipment to purchase.
Before the first weight can be lifted or the first ball can be passed, the instruments will be needed in the gym, in the weight room, on fields and in coaches' offices.
Taking the temperature of athletes and coaches is just part of the new guidelines laid out by the South Carolina Independent Schools Association for a return to sports workouts and practices for the state's private schools amid the current coronavirus pandemic.
SCISA Athletics emailed preliminary guidelines to member schools prior to the Memorial Day holiday weekend to help them prepare early for a return to team workouts, which can begin as soon as Monday, June 1.
The plans for S.C. High School League members across the public school landscape are expected to closely resemble the guidelines SCISA sent out. According to Jerome Singleton, SCHSL commissioner, the SCHSL guidelines could be released before this coming weekend.
The release of guidelines for the state's public and private high schools follows last week's recommendations from the National Federation of State High School Associations.
Mike Fanning, SCISA athletics director, said it is up to each school to decide when it's ready to return to sports practices and workouts.
"SCISA acknowledges that different areas of South Carolina may move to resocialization at a different speed than other areas," Fanning said in his email. "Each local school administration and board must decide when and what best fits their school’s extracurricular needs.
"This document in no way supersedes any mandates set forth by Governor McMaster or SCDHEC. It is intended to guide local school administrations toward thought-provoking discussions and in making decisions that best fit their local school community."
Gov. Henry McMaster announced last week that youth sports across South Carolina can begin practice May 30, with games returning no earlier than June 15. Health restrictions and social distancing guidelines must be in place for practices, warm-ups and games.
High school sports in South Carolina were shut down in mid-March, with no state championships determined in spring sports.
As of Wednesday, at least 466 people have died in the state while having the coronavirus in their system, as more than 10,600 cases have been confirmed in the state.
The SCISA email said the organization plans to promote a "three-phase resocialization" of high school athletes.
Phase 1 recommendations include the following measures:
• Daily screening for all athletes, including temperature checks.
• Weight training in groups of five per 1,000 square feet, with no more than 10 people, including coaches.
• No use of locker rooms, and no use of balls or equipment for the first 14 calendar days.
• Coaches and staff must wear masks or face coverings at all times.
• Outdoor workouts of 10 participants or fewer, including coaches, must be in groups separated by at least 25 yards. Players within those groups should be at least six feet apart.
• Indoor workouts of five participants per 1,000 square feet are allowed, with social distancing.
• Athletes should bring their own water bottles and stagger arrival time for groups, so that temperature checks can be made.
• No handshakes, high-fives or team huddles allowed.
Having been unable to complete spring sports seasons across the state and nation, high school athletic departments are eager to resume activities, but it will not be without a list of limiting guidelines.
Such guidelines and concerns about how to properly enforce them led many recreational leagues and summer camp programs across the state to scrap all plans to even attempt a summer schedule for 2020.
The Post and Courier contributed to this story.
