SCHOOL NEWS

Collier signs
with Erskine
SUMMERTON -- Clarendon Hall senior Gabriel Collier accepted a scholarship and signed to play on the Quiz Bowl Team at Erskine College.
Collier is the son of Rusty and Courtney Collier of Holly Hill. He has been a member of the Clarendon Hall Quiz Bowl Team for five years, participating in the annual South Carolina Independent School Association Quiz Bowl meeting among member schools. He is also a member of the National Honor Society and president of the Saints Student Government Association.