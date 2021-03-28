 Skip to main content
SCHOOL NEWS
SUMMERTON -- Clarendon Hall senior Gabriel Collier accepted a scholarship and signed to play on the Quiz Bowl Team at Erskine College.

Collier is the son of Rusty and Courtney Collier of Holly Hill. He has been a member of the Clarendon Hall Quiz Bowl Team for five years, participating in the annual South Carolina Independent School Association Quiz Bowl meeting among member schools. He is also a member of the National Honor Society and president of the Saints Student Government Association.

