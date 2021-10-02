SCHOOL NEWS: McMillan-Bennon named to new post

McMillan-Bennon

named to new post

in Laurens 55

Laurens County School District 55 has announced Kathy McMillan-Bennon as director of academic interventions.

McMillan-Bennon is transitioning from her post as assistant principal at Sanders Middle School.

“I am excited to accept this new position and ready to work with everyone to ensure that our students receive the support that they need to be able to perform at their optimal levels,” said McMillan-Bennon following the announcement.

McMillan-Bennon has worked as a classroom teacher, guidance counselor, assistant principal, instructional coach and parenting coordinator.

A 1986 graduate of Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School, she earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of South Carolina in interdisciplinary studies with a concentration in early childhood education. She holds a master’s degree in elementary guidance from South Carolina State University, an educational specialist degree in educational leadership from Winthrop University, and is currently completing her doctorate in organizational leadership from Grand Canyon University.

McMillan-Bennon is the daughter of Dwight McMillan Sr. and Margie Whetstone McMillan.

