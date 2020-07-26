Scholarship allows for free tuition this fall

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

SUMTER -- A statewide scholarship known as SC WINS could help students attend Central Carolina Technical College for free this fall, depending on which program they're enrolled in.

The SC WINS scholarship is available at every technical college in South Carolina, and provides $100 per credit hour - up to $2,500 of tuition assistance a year - and a $300 book credit.

In the first year, CCTC awarded 1,070 students the scholarship for a total of $898,855.67 in funds for tuition and books.

This is the second year of the scholarship which operates as a "last dollar in" resource. Often times, when partnered with other federal student aid programs and the Lottery Tuition Assistance Program Scholarship, many students are left with no tuition costs.

To be eligible for the SC WINS scholarship, students must already receive the Lottery Tuition Assistance Program Scholarship, which is available for most South Carolina residents enrolled in a degree-seeking program who have filed a federal student aid application or FASFA.

Students must also be working toward a certificate, degree or diploma in a "critical workforce area," or meet the USDA income eligibility guidelines for free and reduced-priced meals.