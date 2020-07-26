Scholarship allows for free tuition this fall

SUMTER -- A statewide scholarship known as SC WINS could help students attend Central Carolina Technical College for free this fall, depending on which program they're enrolled in.
The SC WINS scholarship is available at every technical college in South Carolina, and provides $100 per credit hour - up to $2,500 of tuition assistance a year - and a $300 book credit.
In the first year, CCTC awarded 1,070 students the scholarship for a total of $898,855.67 in funds for tuition and books.
This is the second year of the scholarship which operates as a "last dollar in" resource. Often times, when partnered with other federal student aid programs and the Lottery Tuition Assistance Program Scholarship, many students are left with no tuition costs.
To be eligible for the SC WINS scholarship, students must already receive the Lottery Tuition Assistance Program Scholarship, which is available for most South Carolina residents enrolled in a degree-seeking program who have filed a federal student aid application or FASFA.
Students must also be working toward a certificate, degree or diploma in a "critical workforce area," or meet the USDA income eligibility guidelines for free and reduced-priced meals.
They must be enrolled in at least six credit hours and have a GPA of at least 2.0 after completing 24 credit hours to remain eligible.
High school students with dual enrollment at CCTC are also eligible, under the same criteria as other students.
The CCTC programs that fall under the scholarship requirements include:
Medical Office Administrative Assistant; Microsoft Applications Specialist; Automotive Technology; Automotive Diagnostic; Basic Air and Heating; Advanced Air and Heating; Basic Machining and CNC; Advanced CNC; Engineering Design Technology; Mechatronics; Advanced Mechatronics; Welding; Pipe Welding; Computer Technology; Computer Specialist; Cybersecurity; Pre-Nursing Prep; Nursing ADN; Nursing (LPN to ADN); Massage Therapy; Medical Assisting; Medical Record Coding; Inpatient Medical Coding; Pharmacy Technician; and Surgical Technology.
In addition to SC WINS, the CCTC Foundation offers scholarships for eligible students. These are determined by a variety of factors including program of study, major and county of residence. The Foundation has a few scholarships left to award for the 2020-2021 academic year.
For more information on SC WINS, please contact CCTC Financial Aid at finaid@cctech.edu or call (803) 778-7831. CCTC staff is on campus and available to meet by appointment. CCTC fall classes will begin on August 24 with a variety of course delivery options available for students. To find out more about Foundation scholarships, please email development@cctech.edu or call 803-774-6707.
