Karensen Smith from North is the S.C. Whitmore School 2022-23 Student of the Year.

He is working on completing his second and final year at S.C. Whitmore School. He will graduate high school two years early.

Smith chose to enroll in the school because of the flexibility and the opportunity to graduate early.

Principal Eboné Adams said, “Karensen definitely exemplifies the 'best all around. He embodies the values and ideals that we hold dear at our school. He has displayed a true passion for making a positive impact on the school and to those who interact with him. It's amazing that he's graduating two years early. That's such a huge accomplishment and a testament to his consistent pursuit of excellence. He's set the bar high for sure.”

Smith has enjoyed his experience at SCWS.

“The experience was honestly a tough one,” Smith said. “I have been definitely challenged in courses and I am happy I made it this far.”

He was able to adapt to S.C. Whitmore School based on previous online schooling opportunities. He was kept on track with all of his schoolwork by attending classes every day to ensure he did not fall behind.

Christine Featherstone, S.C. Whitmore’s attendance specialist, saw Smith's dedication to attendance firsthand.

“Karensen hasn't missed a single day of school, participates in school activities and is a fantastic student,” Featherstone said. “He is the true embodiment of making the most of your high school days.”

His school counselor, Mrs. Gilbert, also saw how hard Smith worked in high school.

“Karensen has been working hard to finish high school in two years and he's in great shape to do just that once he completes his final courses at Virtual SC this summer,” Gilbert said. “He's also already been accepted to college and plans to become an engineer. He's active at our school, advocates for himself, and is a model student. He will be missed.”

Smith plans to attend the University of South Carolina Aiken in the future.

“I want to study to become a mechanical engineer and possibly join some branch of the military,” Smith said.

He encourages new students to stay ahead in their assignments and ask for help from the faculty and staff when they do not understand something.

“I may have come here for the hours,” Smith said. “I stayed because this was a very great school with nice and welcoming people and I am honored to accept the title of Student of the Year of 2022-23, thank you.”

Executive Director Kim Dunbar said, “Karensen has been an absolute pleasure during his time at S.C. Whitmore School. You can count on seeing Karensen at all of our virtual and in-person events. He works so hard and has made so many friendships. I’m so excited to see him achieve greatness as an engineer. We will miss his positive attitude and we wish him all the best.”

Founded in 2011, SCWS offers a unique approach to education. The self-paced alternative online learning model allows students to advance through their online courses at their own pace. The model is appealing to students of all ability levels.

Unique to any other public school in South Carolina, the self-paced model allows accelerated learners who are ahead of their peers the ability to graduate high school early. SCWS also serves as an alternative high quality educational option to those left behind in the traditional classroom settings.

To learn more about the SC Whitmore School, visit scwhitmoreschool.org.