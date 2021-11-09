SC to get hundreds of new jobs following company's expansion

COLUMBIA — A company that makes products for several sectors, including homeland security and defense, announced plans Tuesday to set up operations in South Carolina, the governor's office said.

Elbit Systems of America, LLC, a subsidiary of Elbit Systems Ltd., said the project will create about 300 new jobs in Charleston County.

"This project is an example of what we are capable of as members of Team S.C. We are excited to welcome this company and look forward to supporting them for many years to come," Gov. Henry McMaster said in a news release.

Elbit Systems is a leading provider of high-performance products and system solutions focusing on the defense, homeland security, commercial aviation and medical instrumentation sectors. The new facility is expected to open by fall 2022.

The company said the new facility, which will be located in North Charleston, will increase its manufacturing capacity and support future growth.