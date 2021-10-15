SC teens defy 'devious' TikTok trend by decorating restrooms

GREENWOOD — "Oh no" is the first thing that went through the mind of Cambridge Academy's Head of School Lori Anne Hagood when she was recently called to the Upper School bathroom.
A trend called "devious licks" had been going around TikTok, a video-sharing social media app, where students were stealing or vandalizing things in their schools, often in the bathroom. Cambridge had increased daily checks and monitoring for the restrooms because of it.
When she went down to the bathroom, though, she found the opposite of destruction and vandalism.
The Upper School boys had decided instead of making their bathroom worse, they'd make it better. Now the bathroom has a basketball goal hanging from a stall. Pictures adorn the walls, including a portrait of Handsome Squidward from the cartoon "Spongebob Squarepants." A Las Vegas sign hangs on the wall. A light-up inflatable Jack Skellington (a character from "The Nightmare Before Christmas") fills a corner and color-changing LED lights line the sinks, currently orange for the Halloween season.
"I'm thinking 'Oh no, something's missing or something's wrong.' And it was totally the opposite," Hagood said.
Senior Logan Adams was scrolling on TikTok when he saw a video of a guy putting a tissue box in a bathroom as a counter to devious licks.
"I was like 'You know, let's do something stupid that will be really cool,'" Adams said. He made a group chat with others in the Upper School and told them his idea. "We're going to decorate the whole bathroom and make it really nice," he told them.
Junior Nash Bowen brought a towering "Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas Nevada" sign his dad owns. Adams brought the lights and Jack Skellington, and other students brought the other decorations.
"We're still in the process," Bowen said. The group chat's still going, and the boys have plans for future additions.
The Upper School girls hopped on the idea, said junior Faith Harvley.
They have a group chat, too, and have added strings of Christmas lights, a neon sign, motivational sayings and a cowboy hat to their bathroom. More plans are in the works for the girls bathroom, too.
"I think it's great because that bathroom gets used by ... all different ages too, so they see a positive change even when everybody else is talking about the negative things that are going on," Hagood said.
"We're all a family and we all know that we work together and make something better instead of something worse."