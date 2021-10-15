SC teens defy 'devious' TikTok trend by decorating restrooms

"I was like 'You know, let's do something stupid that will be really cool,'" Adams said. He made a group chat with others in the Upper School and told them his idea. "We're going to decorate the whole bathroom and make it really nice," he told them.

Junior Nash Bowen brought a towering "Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas Nevada" sign his dad owns. Adams brought the lights and Jack Skellington, and other students brought the other decorations.

"We're still in the process," Bowen said. The group chat's still going, and the boys have plans for future additions.

The Upper School girls hopped on the idea, said junior Faith Harvley.

They have a group chat, too, and have added strings of Christmas lights, a neon sign, motivational sayings and a cowboy hat to their bathroom. More plans are in the works for the girls bathroom, too.

"I think it's great because that bathroom gets used by ... all different ages too, so they see a positive change even when everybody else is talking about the negative things that are going on," Hagood said.

"We're all a family and we all know that we work together and make something better instead of something worse."

