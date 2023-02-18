South Carolina State will be among eight MEAC schools competing in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Indoor Track & Field Championships Sunday through Monday at the Virginia Beach Sports Center.

The SC State women and men have, with a couple of strong outings behind them this season, will be vying for the school’s first MEAC track title since 2002 when the men’s team captured the championship at Landover, Maryland.

Top performers for first-year head coach Donald Cooper’s squads this season are thrower Dexter Ratliff, ranked second in the MEAC in the weight throw with a toss of 16.93m (55-6.25 ft.); Erick Hill, third in the long jump (7.14m, 23-5,25 ft.); Waddell Rembert-Jett, fourth in the 60 meters (6.78); and Andrew Latimer, sixth in the mile run (16:34.29; and on the women’s side, Daja Banks, fourth in the 5000 (19:25.06); and Cameran Gist, fifth in the Triple jump (11.91m, 39-1 ft.).