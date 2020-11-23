SC State opens season

(AP) The college basketball season begins this week. The South Carolina State Bulldogs begin the season with a home game in Orangeburg.

WHAT: Appalachian State (0-0) vs. South Carolina State (0-0) in men's basketball

WHERE: Smith-Hammond-Middleton Center, Orangeburg, South Carolina; Wednesday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina State begins the season by hosting the Appalachian State Mountaineers. Appalachian State went 18-15 last year and finished sixth in the Sun Belt, while South Carolina State ended up 11-18 and finished eighth in the MEAC.

DID YOU KNOW: Appalachian State went 4-5 against non-conference teams last season. In those nine games, the Mountaineers gave up 62.9 points per game while scoring 64.3 per outing. South Carolina State went 3-7 in non-conference play, averaging 63.5 points and allowing 78 per game in the process.

