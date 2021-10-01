SC State football gameday protocol reminders

Masks required for stadium entry

When fans enter Oliver C. Dawson Stadium for the Bulldogs’ 2021 home opener against Bethune Cookman on Saturday, Oct. 2, they'll do so for the first time with full capacity since November 2019.

South Carolina State University athletics has established health and safety protocols to help protect student-athletes, staff and fans.

Please be advised that all spectators are required to wear face coverings for entry into Oliver C. Dawson Stadium. Fans must continue to wear them during their visits to SC State.

The health and safety of you, our student-athletes and our staff will always be the top priority for SC State. As we head toward our first home football game, we want you to be aware of several changes to the game-day experience.

Face coverings

• SC State requires masks in public gathering areas on campus, as advised by the CDC.

• Public areas on campus include, but are not limited to hallways, elevators, stairwells, bathrooms, open work areas, classrooms, closely confined workspaces, study areas, face-to-face meetings and large gatherings whether located inside or outside where adequate social distancing cannot be achieved.