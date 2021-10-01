SC State football gameday protocol reminders

Masks required for stadium entry
When fans enter Oliver C. Dawson Stadium for the Bulldogs’ 2021 home opener against Bethune Cookman on Saturday, Oct. 2, they'll do so for the first time with full capacity since November 2019.
South Carolina State University athletics has established health and safety protocols to help protect student-athletes, staff and fans.
Please be advised that all spectators are required to wear face coverings for entry into Oliver C. Dawson Stadium. Fans must continue to wear them during their visits to SC State.
The health and safety of you, our student-athletes and our staff will always be the top priority for SC State. As we head toward our first home football game, we want you to be aware of several changes to the game-day experience.
Face coverings
• SC State requires masks in public gathering areas on campus, as advised by the CDC.
• Public areas on campus include, but are not limited to hallways, elevators, stairwells, bathrooms, open work areas, classrooms, closely confined workspaces, study areas, face-to-face meetings and large gatherings whether located inside or outside where adequate social distancing cannot be achieved.
Mobile ticketing
• Beginning this season, fans will utilize the ease and convenience of mobile tickets. You can purchase your tickets by visiting www.scsuathletics.com.
• Step-by-step instructions and a how-to video can be found by clicking here.
• To manage tickets on a game-by-game basis, ticketholders may click here.
• For any questions, please call SC State Ticket office at 803-536-8579.
Pre-game/entry
• Gates to enter Oliver C. Dawson Stadium and the seating bowl will now open two hours prior to the scheduled kickoff. To avoid congestion at the entry, as wait times entering the stadium will be longer than normal with updated health and safety protocols, fans are encouraged to arrive early.
Clear bag policy
• The clear bag policy at all athletic venues remains in effect. As a reminder, fans may bring in one clear bag no larger than 12" x 6" x 12" or a one-gallon plastic storage bag. Fans are limited to one clear bag per person, along with a small clutch or purse for privacy.
Parking
• Game day parking lots will be open beginning four hours prior to kickoff.
• Individual game day parking is $20 per vehicle without a valid purchased season parking pass.
• For tailgating procedures, please click here.
SC State Athletics appreciate your thorough cooperation in these efforts to promote the health and well-being of all of those involved.
Stayed connected to www.scsuathletics.com for further updates.