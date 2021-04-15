SC STATE FOOTBALL: Bulldogs head to Delaware State for spring finale

"It'd be better to have the opportunity, in the future, to have a game or two in the spring. They present a sense of urgency that you just can't have in the intra-squad stuff."

This past weekend, while the Bulldogs had a bye week without a game, Delaware State hosted Delaware and lost 34-14.

"I was a little bit disappointed in the result, hoping that Delaware State would have made a better showing for our leage (the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference)," Pough said. "Delaware is a Top 10 team now, and they are pretty good.

"You could see the disparity in the up-front personnel, especially Delaware's offense against Delaware State's defensive line. And Delaware State had a guy or two out. But, in this COVID-19 era, you see guys in game film one week, but don't see them the next. If they were out for the virus or for injury, you don't know."

Two early turnovers against Delaware hampered the DSU offense. SC State will look to have similar success throughout the game this Saturday.

"This is the first time in college, well even in high school, I don't think I ever remember playing a team twice in the same season," Pough said. "But, if Howard (University) had been allowed to continue with plans to play this spring, we would have had another in-season rematch situation.