SC STATE FOOTBALL: Bulldogs head to Delaware State for spring finale

The 2021 spring college football season was not expected.
No South Carolina State player signed on for playing opposing schools in the spring, then turning around and doing the same thing in the fall.
But, the Bulldogs are making the most of the situation brought on by 2020 reactions to the coronavirus pandemic, and they should be all the better for it when fall football does kick off.
SC State (2-1) will play its final scheduled spring game at Delaware State (2-2) this Saturday at 6 p.m. The Bulldogs took a 17-9 win against the Hornets in Orangeburg early last month.
Playing against other programs in the spring, having in-season rematches, and even losing healthy players for weeks at a time because they were near someone took ill are all new situations for Buddy Pough, finishing his second decade as head coach of the Bulldogs.
Despite not having a player test positive for the coronavirus since early January, another SC State player did test positive for it this week. He, along with several other players due to contact tracing, will not be making the trip to Delaware State.
The Bulldogs haven't played since taking a 14-7 win at Alabama State on April 3.
"We had a couple guys get banged up in the Alabama State game and a few of them had some surgeries," Pough said. "It's been a good spring, but it's been a long spring.
"It'd be better to have the opportunity, in the future, to have a game or two in the spring. They present a sense of urgency that you just can't have in the intra-squad stuff."
This past weekend, while the Bulldogs had a bye week without a game, Delaware State hosted Delaware and lost 34-14.
"I was a little bit disappointed in the result, hoping that Delaware State would have made a better showing for our leage (the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference)," Pough said. "Delaware is a Top 10 team now, and they are pretty good.
"You could see the disparity in the up-front personnel, especially Delaware's offense against Delaware State's defensive line. And Delaware State had a guy or two out. But, in this COVID-19 era, you see guys in game film one week, but don't see them the next. If they were out for the virus or for injury, you don't know."
Two early turnovers against Delaware hampered the DSU offense. SC State will look to have similar success throughout the game this Saturday.
"This is the first time in college, well even in high school, I don't think I ever remember playing a team twice in the same season," Pough said. "But, if Howard (University) had been allowed to continue with plans to play this spring, we would have had another in-season rematch situation.
"It is what it is, this pandemic is so unusual. You don't have much control over it. If there's ever been a situation where you learn to try to roll with the punches, this probably would be it. You understand sometimes that this is a game and there are bigger things to consider with these young people, their safety and welfare. That includes our coaches and all involved. This could be one of the best lessons we've ever had about putting things in their proper place."
Lessons are one of the main takeaways Pough hopes his players gain from this spring schedule — both learning how to deal with things off the field and what is expected of them on the field come the fall campaign.
"In this game, I'd like to see how we operate up front, on the offensive line," Pough said. "We've got some young offensive linemen coming along that I'm really excited about.
"Eric Brown at center, Nick Taiste at left guard, Chris Simon at right tackle, they are really coming along well. We've got a chance with them and a few others to be really good in the next few years."
Pough is also excited about freshman defensive end Nate Wilcox, freshman defensive end Jared Kirksey and freshman nose tackle Dajon Funderburk, who are playing a lot and offer great hope for the future on the defensive front.
"They are all really good students and I want to see what they can do for us," Pough said. "You really want to see what these guys and others can do in a game, what they've done in their development from last year.
"I wonder how much further along they would have been if we had been able to play in the fall. But, we wouldn't be able to give them this much attention in the fall. So, this has given some real benefits to these guys. And, with the way things are set up, they could still redshirt this fall and have all their seasons left to play."
Pough pointed out that the players who use the NCAA eligibility offerings through the pandemic to their advantage can leave Orangeburg later with a master's degree.
Tailback Labron Morris is set to march this spring as he graduates with a master's degree. And Alex James (Florence Christian School/University of Albany) transferred in for just the 2020 fall semester, but now can earn a master's degree and play this fall.
"It's a lot of situations that I've never seen before," Pough said. "Even on the field, you see where other teams are moving people around to create more depth at a positions for whatever reason, and we have done some of that deal too.
"We had no expectations to be able to get through this spring and play all of our games. But, here we are. I've been so proud of our young men, doing all that we've asked to help us make it this far."
With coaching and teaching through the coronavirus pandemic and racially divisive issues of 2020, along with the recent news of a former Bulldogs player being involved in a reported murder-suicide situation that left 7 people dead, Pough said SC State is offering extended help in the area of mental health.
"Some of the things that have gone on this past year and then some has really made us pay attention to the mental health of our people," Pough said. "The quarantines, isolations, our young people haven't done well.
"We have some mental health specialists on board, in and out of our building a good bit, working with our guys to pay attention to the circumstances and what they are dealing with. We are broken-hearted. I got the call about that situation in Rock Hill, and it was just heart-breaking for me. My heart just goes out to everybody involved and their families."
LOOKING AHEAD: The Bulldogs will open the fall season on September 4 at current unbeaten and BoxToRow national No. 1 team Alabama A&M, before playing at Clemson and New Mexico State in the following weeks.