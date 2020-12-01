 Skip to main content
SC State board meeting agenda for Dec. 2, 2020
SC State board meeting agenda for Dec. 2, 2020

SOUTH CAROLINA STATE UNIVERSITY

Orangeburg, South Carolina

 

BOARD OF TRUSTEES VIA ZOOM MEETING

 

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 2, 2020   -   10:00 A.M.

https://zoom.us/j/99718101930?pwd=cmtiaG5kNFJJUVlmeEFUUWJTVEZOQT09

Meeting ID: 997 1810 1930

Passcode: 540310

or dial +1 929 205 6099

PRESIDING: CHAIRMAN RODNEY C. JENKINS

~ AGENDA ~

 

                    I.     CALL TO ORDER

 

                  II.     PUBLIC NOTICE & ATTENDANCE

 

                 III.     INVOCATION

 

                 IV.     ADOPTION OF THE AGENDA

 

                  V.     APPROVAL OF MINUTES October 7th, October 29th, November 12th, and November 20, 2020

 

                 VI.     CHAIRMAN’S COMMENTS

 

                VII.     PRESIDENT’S UPDATES

 

              VIII.     STANDING COMMITTEES REPORTS

  • Ø Academic Affair & 1890 Research Extension Committee - Action Items
  1. Honorary Doctorate Degree – John L. Scott, Jr.
  2. Honorary Doctorate Degree – Armstrong Williams
  • Ø Finance and Administration/Operations Committee – Action Item
  1. Mays I & II Demolition
  • Ø Public Relations/Institutional Advancement and Alumni Relations Committee
  • Ø Student Affairs and Athletics Committee - Action Item
  1. Approval of Coach Buddy Pough’s Employment Contract

                     IX.     FORMER AUDIT, RISK MANAGEMENT & LEGAL COMMITTEE

  •     1.   Approval of October 5th and October 16, 2020 Minutes

 

                  X.     CONTRACT APPROVAL POLICY

 

                 XI.     OTHER MATTERS

 

 

                XII.     PUBLIC COMMENTS

                                    Persons may leave comments or questions at botpcomments@scsu.edu

The Board of Trustees will acknowledge receipt of the email and provide a response once available

 

              XIII.     EXECUTIVE SESSION (if needed)

  • Contractual Matters
  • Personnel Issues

Although the Board will not vote on any items discussed in closed session, the Board may return to public session to vote on items discussed.

 

              IVX.     OPEN SESSION RECONVENED

 

                XV.     ADJOURNMENT

 

