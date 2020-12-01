SC State board meeting agenda for Dec. 2, 2020

SOUTH CAROLINA STATE UNIVERSITY
Orangeburg, South Carolina
BOARD OF TRUSTEES VIA ZOOM MEETING
WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 2, 2020 - 10:00 A.M.
Meeting ID: 997 1810 1930
Passcode: 540310
or dial +1 929 205 6099
PRESIDING: CHAIRMAN RODNEY C. JENKINS
~ AGENDA ~
I. CALL TO ORDER
II. PUBLIC NOTICE & ATTENDANCE
III. INVOCATION
IV. ADOPTION OF THE AGENDA
V. APPROVAL OF MINUTES October 7th, October 29th, November 12th, and November 20, 2020
VI. CHAIRMAN’S COMMENTS
VII. PRESIDENT’S UPDATES
VIII. STANDING COMMITTEES REPORTS
- Ø Academic Affair & 1890 Research Extension Committee - Action Items
- Honorary Doctorate Degree – John L. Scott, Jr.
- Honorary Doctorate Degree – Armstrong Williams
- Ø Finance and Administration/Operations Committee – Action Item
- Mays I & II Demolition
- Ø Public Relations/Institutional Advancement and Alumni Relations Committee
- Ø Student Affairs and Athletics Committee - Action Item
- Approval of Coach Buddy Pough’s Employment Contract
IX. FORMER AUDIT, RISK MANAGEMENT & LEGAL COMMITTEE
- 1. Approval of October 5th and October 16, 2020 Minutes
X. CONTRACT APPROVAL POLICY
XI. OTHER MATTERS
XII. PUBLIC COMMENTS
Persons may leave comments or questions at botpcomments@scsu.edu
The Board of Trustees will acknowledge receipt of the email and provide a response once available
XIII. EXECUTIVE SESSION (if needed)
- Contractual Matters
- Personnel Issues
Although the Board will not vote on any items discussed in closed session, the Board may return to public session to vote on items discussed.
IVX. OPEN SESSION RECONVENED
XV. ADJOURNMENT
